Two vehicle accident causes severe delays on the M6 and M55 in Lancashire this evening

Severe delays are being reported on two Lancashire motorways this evening.

Motorists are being warned of the delays on the M6 and M55.

Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays increasing on the M6 Southbound between J32 M55 - the Broughton Interchange - and J31 - the A59 Preston New Road, Samlesbury - are reported by the AA

The average speed is ten mph.

Meanwhile, there are severe delays of 35 minutes and delays increasing on the M55 eastbound between J3 - the A585 Fleetwood Road, Kirkham - and J1 - the A6 Garstang Road, Fulwood. The average speed is speed five mph.

It is understood two vehicles were involved in a minor collision on the M6 southbound resulting in the first lane of the motorway being closed.