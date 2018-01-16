Unwanted pets find new homes across the Fylde coast

Eight lucky dogs and cats have moved from a cold kennel to a cosy home this month.

Four dogs and four cats from Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary who featured in The Gazette’s animals-in-need appeal have now found their ‘forever homes’.

Oscar the Great Dane, Ty the Staffordshire bull terrier-boxer cross, Molly the Jack Russell and Maximus the Staffordshire bull terrier, as well as cats Amber, Misty, Annie and Smudge, have all found happiness with new families across the Fylde coast.

This means the sanctuary, which has used private boarding kennels to house its many animal residents since the closure of its St Annes farm site in 2016, can now take in new elderly and unwanted animals.

Easterleigh trustee Mel Shaw said: “It’s really good news.

“We have to keep ourselves at 15 dogs. We have got a waiting list for both cats and dogs; as soon as one goes out one goes in.”

“They all went out in early January. The people that got Ty had seen him in The Gazette and wanted a nice, older, sweet Staffie.

“We do home checks on everybody and we follow up with that, so we do check on our animals after they have gone. We do well for a little charity.”

It wasn’t a happy ending for all though, as Kita the Akita, Dave this shi-tzu cross, Baxter the Staffordshire bull terrier and Biscuit the bad-tempered Yorkie cross all remain at the sanctuary.

Mel said: “There’s only so much work you can do with a dog in a kennel, because they don’t act like they would in a home.

They are quite fed up because they have been there for a few years.”