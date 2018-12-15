Update given on animals at Chester Zoo after massive fire

All animals at Chester Zoo "are accounted for" following a fire at the Monsoon Forest habitat area, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Visitors were evacuated earlier this after the blaze broke out.

An update on the zoo's Facebook page said: "Visitors have been evacuated and asked to leave the zoo as teams work to bring the situation under control.

"The zoo's animal teams are working to move all animals away from the incident."

David Clough, 50, who lives across the road, said: "We first saw signs of the fire shortly after 11.30.

" The Monsoon Forest building in the zoo's new Islands development was on fire.

"It has an inflatable roof that was burning. Lots of flames and smoke.

" We were very worried for the people and animals that would have been in the building.

"Orangutans and gibbons are our nearest neighbours there, but there are many other animals, including free-flying birds.

"It was spreading across the roof in strong winds for a while.

"Lots of fire engines arrived quickly.

"By about 30 mins ago the main flames had gone, but there's a smaller fire still burning at the southern end of the roof."

A visitor to the zoo, who did not want to be named, added: "We were in the monsoon enclosure when it happened and were rushed out due to an electrical fire. The it spread very quickly.

"The staff ensured all the members of the public were safe. Many staff (were) running towards the fire, (I'm) assuming to help with evacuating animals.

"The entire zoo is closed - a shame as we've travelled up from Plymouth."

One person has been treated for smoke inhalation.

A spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene at 11.42am.

"We had two rapid response vehicles and one ambulance on the scene, all of which cleared as there were no patients," she said.

"There is one patient with smoke inhalation. We've got an officer on the scene."

No further details were provided about their condition.