Volunteers wanted to help out at St Annes Kite Festival

St Annes Kite Festival organisers are looking for extra volunteers to help out at the event this weekend.

The Festival, now in its seventh year, is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors to the beach. It starts with a ‘Night Fly’ this evening from 7pm and continues between 11am and 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Spokesman Pat May said: “There is no lifting, no moving stuff around – it’s just directing the public, selling programmes, either on the beach or on the promenade and we can give a free meal. Anyone who can spare a couple of hours or even a whole day will be very welcome.”

Details at www.stannesdkitefestival.co.uk