The sun is blazing - the perfect time for an ice cream.

Vote here for your favourite place to get an ice cream.

Voting closes at noon on Wednesday. The top ones for each readership area will feature in our shared Lancashire recommends page.

This is not a competition. It is a list of places as recommended and voted by readers.

