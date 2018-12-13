Walter the rescued dog’s book signing date in Lytham

A dog rescued by a Lytham family is to take pride of place at a book signing.

Walter, a lurcher-saluki cross, promises to be the star attraction at the event on Sunday to mark the publication of his ‘biography’.

It’s written by Derren Riley, who, with the help of family members, found him running scared and starving – and has since nursed him back to rude health.

Mum-of-two Derren, 57, started an online blog covering Walter’s progress soon after the rescue, and it was reaction to that – with thousands of followers, including some from far-flung parts of the globe – which inspired the 136-page book.

Entitled ‘Walter – a heart-warming, heart-stopping tale of an unloved street dog’, it has already sold 200 copies less than a week after being published, and Walter will be joining Derren for the signing ceremony at Lytham Eyewear Opticians, in Park Street on Sunday, December 16 from 11am until 1pm.

“The reaction to Walter’s story has been amazing,” said Derren.

“I’ve been a dog lover all my life and we spotted via the Homeward Bound animal rescue online bulletins that a dog had been seen abandoned and was running scared around Lytham.

“It’s believed he had been dumped by travellers and I was determined to do anything I could to help.

“When we found him, he was skin and bones, covered in scabs, with a twig embedded in his head and his toenails had been removed.

“He had been severely beaten and was terrified of everything – but not any more. He has turned our lives around and we are delighted so many people are taking an interest in his progress.”

Lytham Eyewear, opening on Sunday specially for the signing, has been chosen because it prides itself on its dog-friendly policy, which includes offering biscuits as well as water for dogs while their owners have their eye tests.