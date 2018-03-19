War hero Simon to be among Friends

Falklands hero Simon Weston will be the speaker at the first fund-raising dinner to be held by a rapidly-growing Fylde coast companionship group.

Just Good Friends is looking to raise cash to help fund its continuing expansion and it is hoped the dinner, to be held at St Annes’ Palace Rooms on Saturday, June 2 will become an annual event.

Army veteran Simon suffered horrific burns during the South Atlantic conflict but has become known since for his courageous recovery and charity work.

“We are delighted Simon has agreed to come along and be speaker at our first dinner,” said Just Good Friends founder Bev Sykes (pictured).

“There is a big demand in the area for what we do and we aim to keep expanding but to do that we needs funds and we hope events such as this will be a big help.

“Simon is renowned as an inspirational motivational speaker and is the ideal guest for what we hope will be the first of many dinners.”

Just Good Friends now has some 300 members across the Fylde coast after being founded in St Annes six years ago to help combat loneliness.

From its south Fylde roots, the group has grown to hold regular get-togethers and events in Fleetwood and Bev is keen for it to expand further.

Also, thanks to a 12-month link-up with the NHS’ Vanguard scheme, three welfare officers have been appointed to work with GP practices in Fylde to help patients in need of companionship and Just Good Friends are keen for that to continue.

Dinner ticket details from jandcburgess@hotmail.co.uk