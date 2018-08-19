Wartime era is relived in Lytham with 1940s weekend

The clock turned back to the ‘40s as Lytham re-lived the wartime era with a weekend of entertainment, battle re-enactments, historic vehicles, static aircraft, military charities, vintage traders and much more.

The main marquee on Lytham Green was the venue for two fabulous days of free entertainment - including Winston Churchill’s rousing wartime speeches and a George Formby entertainer.

A group walk down the sea front. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday August 18, 2018.

There was plenty of entertainment by night, with We’ll Meet Again and The Original 1940s Dance Band at the Lowther Pavilion and Leafy Blinders and the Kalamazoo Dance Band on Lytham Green.

The highlight for many was the battle re-enactment on the Green, with commentary taking visitors through the battle, explosions and weapons firing, finished off by a minute’s silence for the fallen.

Coun Cheryl Little, chairman of tourism and leisure on Fylde Council said: “It was absolutely fantastic.

“It’s one of the best events on the circuit – Lytham is right up there now.”

Sue Leonard from the Pontefract Home Guard has a mug of tea. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday August 18, 2018.

Dave and Sheila Garvey from Leeds stroll along the promenade. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday August 18, 2018.

A young soldier rides down the promenade. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday August 18, 2018.

Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday August 18, 2018.

Louise Jackson and her dog Skye fro Leyland. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday August 18, 2018.

Chris Fallow from the Lytham Belles WI selling teas and coffees during the day. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday August 18, 2018.

Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday August 18, 2018.