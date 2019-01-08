Warton man who had cancer turned his life around to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation

A dad whose life fell apart when he was diagnosed with cancer, has picked himself up to complete four marathons in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

This time last year, Paul Thompson, of Warton, was in a blur having just completed an intense course of treatment for Stage 2 testicular cancer, which had started to spread to nearby lymph nodes.

Paul Thompson with his family

Always a keen sportsman and back in his late teens/early twenties on Blackpool FC’s books, Paul was stunned by the sudden change to his life.

The 43-year-old said: “To be honest, I can’t remember much about that time even though it was just a year ago. It seems surreal. I will always remember though that my wife Hayley was my absolute rock and that the care and treatment I received from my consultant Dr Alison Birtles and the staff on the Ribblesdale ward at Rosemere Cancer Centre was brilliant.”

Back home with Hayley and daughters Willow, six, and Amalie, three, Paul decided to take up a new sport to “chase cancer away”. Although he went back to cycling and football, he also began running and in recent months, has completed four half marathons in Freckleton, Lytham and Manchester plus Tyneside’s Great North Run to raise £2,105 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s project to remodel the Ribblesdale Ward in spring 2019 to a design by staff and patients.

He also got a new job helping people with disabilities find employment and has just been promoted to expand his role Lancashire-wide. Paul said: “It’s unbelievable really. One minute it’s the worst time ever and the next, all is great. It’s proof life is about ups and downs and you just have to roil with it.”