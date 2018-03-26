Warton woman's Big Bandana Bake mission for The Brain Tumour Charity

A woman’s bake sale inspired by a family member who has a brain tumour has raised more than £1,300.

Vanessa Patterson, from Warton, raised £413 by selling cakes at Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green, as part of The Brain Tumour Charity’s Big Bandana Bake, and a further £899 was raised from a JustGiving site.

The cakes on sale

The 33-year-old was inspired to take part in the fund-raiser after a family member was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumour last summer.

Vanessa said: “The diagnosis came without warning. There had been no symptoms; nothing to suggest that something so aggressive was growing.

“We raised £413.65 on the day, through our sale of bread, cakes, biscuits, meringues, scones and from our tombola stall.

“Baked goods were made by family and friends, and we received donations from four local bakeries: Lytham Cakes, Flapjacks of Freckleton, Sophie’s Cupcakes, Fig Tree Cakes, and Greenhalgh’s, who designed and made a Big Bandana Bake celebration cake.

“We also received a donation of £30 in vouchers from Morrisons in Kirkham.

“In addition to this, our Just Giving Page has raised £899.41. We are absolutely thrilled with how much we have raised, which far exceeded our £500 target. “We are proud to have contributed to the Brain Tumour Charity’s Big Bandana Bake 2018, and we know that the money we have raised will be put to good use by the charity in their vital fight against the condition.”

Francesca Towson, head of community fund-raising at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “We’re extremely grateful for the effort that Vanessa and her family have made in bringing their local community together to raise vital funds for research and awareness of this devastating disease.

“By sharing their story and through all their hard efforts, they will be making a difference, along with everyone else in the UK holding similar events, to all those affected. We are so excited that our brand new campaign, Big Bandana Bake, for Brain Tumour Awareness Month has successfully united the community in raising vital funds for research into brain tumours.”