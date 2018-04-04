WATCH: Bid for PNE shirts to help Wesham's Jorgie Rae Griffiths get vital cancer treatment

Preston North End’s star players have come to the aid of a little girl who needs to raise £200,000 for life-saving cancer treatment.

The family of Jorgie Rae Griffiths, of Wesham, needs to raise a total of £200,000 for her to be able to receive life-saving treatment in America.

They have already raised enough for her to start the treatment earlier this month , but still need more than £170,000 to continue the therapy.

Following a plea from Jorgie’s grandmother Carol McCabe, the club has put 20 signed matchworn shirts up for auction on eBay, as well as three matchworn shirts that are unsigned.

Fans will be able to get their hands on the shirts of the likes of Alan Browne, Paul Huntington, Greg Cunningham, skipper Tom Clarke and many more as well as last season’s Player of the Year Aiden McGeady.

Jorgie was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in April 2016 after her parents spotted a small lump on the side of her nose.

The PNE shirts to be auctioned off

Further scans and tests revealed that she had tumours in both her head and chest.

Since then she has been having therapy treatment, which she has now completed, at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

The treatment in America will help prevent any relapses, it is hoped. Jorgie is now back home but plans to return to America at least another three times this year.

To bid on the shirts, visit https://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/prestonnorthendfootballclub

The auction ends 8pm on Sunday April 8.

Jorgie as a mascot for PNE

To make a donation visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/diane-ireland-5