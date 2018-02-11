Weather forecasters issue a yellow warning for ice and say injuries are likely

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to be careful tonight after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice.

Weather experts advised: “Icy patches are expected to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths on Sunday night and Monday morning. This is likely to lead to some injuries from slips and falls.”

And the chief forecaster added: “The cold conditions with a mixture of clear spells and wintry showers will continue through Sunday night and Monday morning. This will result in temperatures falling rapidly on Sunday evening and icy patches developing on untreated surfaces, especially where any wintry showers lead to wash off of previous treatment. Any heavier snow showers may lead to temporary accumulations of 1 cm or less at low levels whilst over higher ground, above approximately 200 m, as much as 2 to 5 cm may accumulate in a few places.”

The warning comes after last night’s high winds caused minor damage on the Fylde Coast.