Bad weather prompts Lytham Hall wedding fair postponement

A wedding fair at Lytham Hall this weekend has been postponed because of the weather.

The main drive to the venue was left flooded by the recent storms and that, along with the weather forecast, has prompted officials to call off Sunday's event.

It has been rearranged for Sunday, May 24.

A Hall spokesman said: "Sadly due to the floods on the main driveway and the terrible weather forecast, we have to cancel our wedding fair this weekend.

"Good news is that a new date has been organised for Sunday, May 24.

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused but Mother Nature is someone we can't argue with."