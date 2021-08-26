Blackpool bank holiday weather: Met Office forecasts sunshine and blue skies across Fylde coast

Sunny spells and dry conditions are set to continue over the long weekend as people make the most of the last bank holiday break before Christmas.

The fine weather means families can look forward to making the most of the outdoors this weekend, as life in Lancashire continues its gradual return to normality after 18 months of coronavirus and lockdowns.

What can we expect on Friday (August 26)?

The weather is expected to get off to a fine start on Friday, with plenty of warm sunshine and a light breeze making it a perfect day for a picnic in the park or a walk along the Promenade.

There might be some light cloud in the afternoon but temperatures will still average around 18C until early evening when it is expected to become a bit cooler.

Saturday and Sunday (August 27 - 28)

The sun is expected to keep on shining in Blackpool this August bank holiday weekend

The fine and dry conditions are expected to continue through Saturday and Sunday, with the weekend boasting warm, sunny spells cooled by a gentle breeze for most of the morning and afternoon.

The Met Office says temperatures are expected to peak at 18C on Saturday before dipping to 14C in the evening.

Temperatures will reach 20C by midday on Sunday before gradually cooling to 15C in the afternoon.

Monday (August 29)

Bank holiday Monday is expected to be cloudier but should remain dry with some sunshine breaking through in the late morning and early afternoon.

Some areas around Preston may see patchy cloud linger, but most places will enjoy further sunny spells as the day progresses.

Max temps are expected to reach 19C at 4pm before growing cooler in the evening.

There is only a 5% chance of rain throughout the day, says the Met Office.

The upturn in weather fortunes after a largely grey and below par summer will provide a welcome opportunity for Brits to get some much-needed vitamin D.

UV and pollen levels will be high across England and Wales over the coming days.

There are no active weather warnings over the next seven days, and the Environment Agency has issued no flood warnings or alerts.