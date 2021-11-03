Bonfire Night 2021: Here's the weather forecast for Blackpool and the Fylde coast

With nearly all events cancelled last year due to Covid, 2021 is a chance for families in and around the Fylde coast to make up for lost time.

If you are looking to enjoy a fireworks display on Friday (November 5), you'll be glad to know the day looks set to be relatively dry.

Rain looks most likely to fall between 3pm and 6pm, with the Met Office predicting a 50% of participation between these times.

Here's the weather forecast for Blackpool and the Fylde coast on Bonfire Night (Photo by Jamie Street)

Wind will reach a maximum speed of around 13mph at 3pm before dropping to around 11mph at 9pm.

The day will start off fairly chilly with the mercury predicted to drop to around 5C at 6am.

Temperatures will rise to a maximum of 9C at midday - where it is expected to stay for the rest of the day.

This is the weather forecast for Blackpool from 3am until 11pm on Friday:

3am - Cloudy / 20% chance of rain / 5C

6am - Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 7C

9am - Overcast / 10% chance of rain / 8C

Midday - Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 11C

3pm - Cloudy / 50% chance of rain / 11C

6pm - Overcast / 50% chance of rain / 11C

9pm - Overcast / 10% chance of rain / 11C