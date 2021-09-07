Heatwave to give way to thunderstorms and showers as yellow weather warning issued for Lancashire

Temperatures are set to soar in Lancashire this week, with the mercury predicted to hit 27C in Preston and Blackpool today and tomorrow (September 7-8).

But the Met Office has warned the mini heatwave may come to an abrupt end as forecasters issue a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

Following overnight rain, intense showers and thunderstorms are expected to break out in places at around 11am on Thursday morning (September 9).

"Whilst most areas will miss the most intense storms, torrential downpours are possible in a few places," a spokesman for the Met Office said.

"Where these occur, there is potential for 20 to 30mm of rain in less than an hour and up to 40mm in two hours.

"This would have the potential to generate surface water flooding, especially if it falls over an urban area."

Thunderstorms and heavy showers are set to roll in across Lancashire.

Forecasters said there is a "small chance" and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes possible.

Where flooding or lightning strikes do occur, there is a possibility of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

The warning will be active between 11am and 8pm on Thursday, September 9.

Here's what to expect:

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that some rural communities could temporarily become cut off by flooded roads

