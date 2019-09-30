Hour-by-hour Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit after yellow thunderstorm warning

Heavy rain is on its way to Blackpool as the Met Office warns that some flooding is "likely".
This is when Blackpool, Fleetwood, and Lytham will see heavy rain today (Monday, September 30), as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for downpours in the area.


The national forecaster warned Lancashire residents: “Heavy rain could cause disruption due to localised flooding later on Monday into Tuesday.”

Here is today’s hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rains hit the Fylde Coast.

10:00 - Cloudy - 15C

11:00 - Cloudy - 15C

12:00 - Cloudy - 15C

13:00 - Cloudy - 15C

14:00 - Cloudy - 15C

15:00 - Cloudy - 15C

16:00 - Rain - 14C

17:00 - Rain - 14C

18:00 - Heavy rain - 14C

19:00 - Heavy rain - 13C

20:00 - Heavy rain - 13C

21:00 - Heavy rain - 12C

22:00 - Heavy rain - 12C

23:00 - Heavy rain - 12C

What to expect from this weather warning:

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.