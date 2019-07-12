Lytham Festival 2019: Kylie Minogue and Rod Stewart set to perform - but what will the weather be like?

Kicking off on Wednesday (10 Jul), Lytham Festival has returned for another year, with five days of music, food and culture.

But what is the weather set to be like during the final weekend of the event?

Friday 12 July

Friday will be overcast during the morning, changing to bright sunshine during the afternoon.

The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 1pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

Kylie will headline on Friday, performing a series of career-spanning hits. Singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis Bextor will support, and Radio 2 DJ Ana Matronic will warm up the crowd.

This evening will continue to see bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 15C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

Saturday 13 July

Saturday will have a cloudy start, changing to sunny intervals by late morning. The temperature will reach 17C by 2pm.

Early afternoon will see a mixture of cloud and sunny spells, with bright sunshine from 3pm onwards. The temperature will increase to it peak of 18C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

Rod Stewart will be performing on Saturday evening, where the weather will continue to see bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 16C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

Sunday 14 July

Sunday is set to be cloudy throughout most of the day, changing to sunny intervals by early evening. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm, increasing to its peak of 19C by 4pm.

The temperature will dip to 16C by 10pm, with an overnight temperature of 14C.