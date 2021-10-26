Met Office forecasters issue severe weather warning - here's when it is expected to rain in Blackpool and on the Fylde coast
Heavy rain on Thursday could flood roads and damage homes and businesses, forecasters warned.
The Met Office, which issued a severe weather warning covering all of Cumbria and the north Fylde coast, said there is a “small chance” of disruption.
There is a 90 per cent chance of downpours in Blackpool throughout most of Thursday.
That will fall to 80 per cent by 4pm and 60 per cent by 10pm.
It warned residents could expect:
* A small chance some communities will become cut off by flooded roads;
* Possible spray and flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures;
* A slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services where flooding does happen;
* A small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life;
* A small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings; and
* A slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.