Storm Barra is only “halfway through” and the strongest winds could be yet to come, the Housing Minister has warned.

Storm Barra: These were the scenes in Blackpool and Cleveleys as gales hit the coast

Storm Barra is only “halfway through” and the strongest winds could be yet to come, the Housing Minister has warned.

By Iain Lynn
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 5:05 pm

These were the scenes in Blackpool and Cleveleys as our photographers Dan Martino and Kelvin Stuttard braved the elements.

1.

The Defence Forces are to be drafted in for “extensive recovery operations”, to clear debris and damage caused by the storm.

Photo Sales

2.

Some 56,000 homes are without power and may not be reconnected for a number of days, Government officials have said, after the country was battered by winds of up to 130km per hour.

Photo Sales

3.

Minister Darragh O’Brien said: “We are only halfway through. The winds may increase, and are projected to do so later in the day and into the evening.

Photo Sales

4.

“Not that there’s any sense of complacency. The public have responded really well, but just to be on their guard.

Photo Sales
CleveleysBlackpoolKelvin Stuttard
Next Page
Page 1 of 4