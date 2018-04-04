What information is held by Facebook? How to find out what Facebook knows about you?

Facebook’s collection of data has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks after information on millions of users was leaked by a third party.

Here we look at what information Facebook hold and how to find your Facebook data.

Information held by Facebook (either simply in your account or in data collected) includes:

• Information you added to the About section of your Timeline - like relationships, work, education, where you live and more. It includes any updates or changes you made in the past.

• All stored active sessions, including Date, time, device, IP address, machine cookie and browser information.

• Dates, times and titles of ads clicked (limited retention period).

• Current address or any past addresses you had on your account.

• Any alternate names you have on your account (ex: a maiden name or a nickname).

• All of the apps you have added

• How your birthday appears on your Timeline.

• History of the conversations you’ve had on Facebook Chat.

• Connections: The people who have liked your Page or Place, RSVPed to your event, installed your app or checked in to your advertised place.

• Credit Cards: If you make purchases on Facebook and have given Facebook your credit card number.

• Your preferred currency on Facebook

• The city you added to the About section of your Timeline.

• Date of Birth

• Deleted Friends

• Education

• Email addresses added to your account (even those you may have removed).

• Events you’ve joined or been invited to.

• Facial Recognition Data: unique number based on a comparison of the photos you’re tagged in. Data is used to help others tag you in photos.

• Family

• Favourite Quotes

• A list of people you follow.

• Pending sent and received friend requests n. A list of your friends.

• Gender

• Groups

• Any friends, apps or pages you’ve hidden from your News Feed.

• Hometown

• IP Addresses where you’ve logged into your Facebook account (won’t include all historical IP addresses as they are deleted according to a retention schedule).

• Last Location

• Likes on Others posts

• Likes on Your Posts from others

• Likes on Other Sites

• Linked Accounts

• Locale; The language you’ve selected to use Facebook in

• Logins & logouts: IP address, date and time associated with logins / logouts to your Facebook account.

• Contact information that may be associated with your account

• Messages you’ve sent and received on Facebook unless deleted

• Name and name changes

• Networks (affiliations with schools or workplaces) that you belong to on Facebook.

• Any notes you’ve written and published to your account.

• Notification Settings

• Pages You Admin

• Pending Friend Requests

• Mobile phone numbers you’ve added to your account, including verified mobile numbers you’ve added for security purposes.

• Photos you’ve uploaded to your account ubcluding metadata

• Badges you’ve added to your account.

• Pokes:A list of who’s poked you and who you’ve poked.

• Political Views

• Posts by You

• Posts by Others

• Privacy Settings

• The date you joined Facebook.

• Religious Views.

• Searches you’ve made on Facebook.

• Content (ex: a news article) you’ve shared with others on Facebook using the Share button or link.

• Spoken Languages

• Status Updates

• Work

• Your Facebook URL (ex: username or vanity for your account).

• Videos

How to find out what Facebook knows: (easier on a computer screen than phone)

Do the following:

1) Log in Facebook and go to SETTINGS

2) Go to GENERAL ACCOUNT SETTINGS

3) Scroll to bottom and click DOWNLOAD A COPY OF YOUR FACEBOOK DATA

4) You will be asked for your password and the information will download to your desktop in a Zip format. (note: If it doesn’t appear try again)

Since 2016, Google has allowed every user to see what they have collected on you via a website called MY ACTIVITY.

You will have to sign into your Google account, then you can look at Bundle View of everything you have shown an interest in, videos you have watched on Youtube, websites you have visited, etc.

There is an Item view and you can also delete activity.