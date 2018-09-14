Why don't schools help underperforming white working class pupils?

I read recently migrant pupils’ thirst for learning can be infectious.

Motivation at schools was also found to be considerably higher in London thanks to the higher number of immigrants.

London, I read, has fewer British born people and more foreign born people living there.

HM Chief Inspector of Education Amanda Spielman stated, “the white working class communities may lack the aspirations and drive seen in many migrant communities”.

Why then does the education system not give extra tuition to the white working class pupils who are slower learners?

I am quite sure they should be looking into the barriers that prevent white working class pupils from reaching their full potential.

I am not blaming the teachers and mean no offence to migrant pupils.

P O’Connor

Blackpool