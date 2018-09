Britain’s Got Talent is coming back to Blackpool.

Initial auditions are being held at the Viva bar on the Prom from 4pm-8pm on Tuesday October 9.

Each child under 18 must be accompanied by their own parent/legal guardian, producers said.

Fame-hungry wannabees can also apply via www.itv.com/talent.

Former University of Central Lancashire student Lee Ridley - aka comedian Lost Voice Guy – won the last series and the £250,000 prize.