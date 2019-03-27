Winning photograph captured on Lytham beach

An image captured on Lytham beach by a Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School pupil has beaten hundreds of other entries to claim the overall winner prize in a prestigious photographic competition.

The annual competition, this year entitled Better Lives, is organised by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) and aims to get 14 to 18-year-olds to explore creatively the relevance of social science to society.

Annwen Butler-Chattell and her winning image taken on Lytham beach

Annwen Butler-Chattell, 15, was awarded the top prize of £200 in vouchers and the overall winner trophy, as well as claiming a further £150 in vouchers and a trophy for winning the Better Relationships category, at a special ceremony at the Espacio Gallery in London on March 26.

Her black-and-white photograph, Sandy Grins, shows her nephew and niece playing together in the sand at Lytham Beach.

Annwen said: “Every second and every aspect of a child’s life is important.

“As a child grows, the relationships which they form shape and mould them into the person they become.

“The people they grow up with will have significant roles in their life – when these people are supportive, it will positively influence on the rest of the child’s upbringing.”

David Green, head of year at Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School, said: “The school is incredibly proud of Annwen for her fantastic achievement.

“Annwen is known as a very talented artist and photographer within the school, but it is brilliant that she has been recognised outside of school too.

“We always encourage pupils to challenge themselves in and out of school and so for Annwen to win this award is a great example of how individuals can follow their passions and explore their own ideas to display their talents.”

More than 506 images from 160 places in the UK were submitted in one of five categories that explored important issues in the social sciences: Better Economy, Better Education, Better Environment, Better Health and Better Relationships.

Professor Jennifer Rubin, executive chairman of ESRC said: “There were some brilliant entries to this year’s ESRC photo competition.

“My congratulations to all of our prize winners, who displayed a breadth of social science research and have helped to show how social science can contribute across a number of areas from the economy to the environment.”

The entrants came from a range of schools and colleges, which will also receive the same prize amount as each winner.

All the winning photographs will be displayed at a special exhibition at the Espacio Gallery between March 27 and 30.