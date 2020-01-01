Woman killed by double decker bus in St Annes

A woman has died after being hit by a bus in St Annes.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident involving a double decker bus and a pedestrian on Kilnhouse Lane, close to the junction with Derwent Road at around 6.20pm on New Year's Eve.



The pedestrian, a 48-year-old woman from St Annes, suffered a number of serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.



The driver of the bus, a 67-year-old man from Blackpool, was not injured, with no passengers hurt.



The road, which is on the No 17 bus route between Blackpoool and Lytham, was closed for four hours while accident investigators attended the scene. No arrests have been made.



Witness appeal signs have been posted on Kilnhouse Lane and police are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened.



Sgt Andy Halliwell, of Lancashire Police's Tactical Operations, said: "These are very sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the woman, her family and her friends at this difficult time.



"An investigation is underway and we are keen to speak to any witnesses, in particular anyone who saw the woman or bus in the moments before the collision.



"If you have any information, please come forward and speak to police."



Anyone with information can call 101 or email 3029@lancashire.police.uk quoting log 1073 of December 31.