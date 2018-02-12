Woman rescued from Grange Park property after kitchen fire

A woman was rescued from her property in Grange Park following a cooking fire, say fire services.

Crews from Bispham and Blackpool were called out to the fire on Convent Crescent just before 7.15am on Monday, February 12.

The woman was rescued from the two storey semidetached property and checked over by paramedics.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called to the property after a fire was discovered on the first floor of the property.

"One person was rescued by fire fighters. Crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel and ventilation units to clear the fire.

"The property suffered smoke damage throughout."

Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured in the incident.

Crews remained at the scene for around 40 minutes.