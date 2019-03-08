Woman's body piercing set off airport alarm detectors in Turkey and led to the discovery of heroin stash on her chest

Taking a look-back at what was making the headlines in the year 2000

This week in 2000, football legend George Best vowed to give up drinking after undergoing tests on his liver and stomach at a London hospital.



The former Manchester United and Northern Ireland player was taken to hospital with a complaint of “severe stomach pains”.



His skin had turned yellow – a tell-tale symptom of jaundice and one of the first signs of cirrhosis of the liver.



His personal assistant Phillip Hughes said it was time to stop the booze.



“After this he will have to stop drinking,” he said.



A Turkish court remanded in custody a British woman whose body piercing set off airport metal detectors, leading to the discovery of heroin worth more than £300,000 strapped to her chest.



The 37-year-old, was remanded on drug smuggling charges which, linked to what police said was 6lb of heroin bound to her body, carry a jail term of up to 30 years.



Turkish newspapers reported that McKinnon’s body piercing activated metal detectors at Istanbul airport.



Police body searched her and found the heroin.



Sir Paul McCartney revealed how he was rebuilding his life – with Heather Mills, the former swimwear model.



After months of denials the couple were anything more than friends, the former Beatle admitted he and Miss Mills were “an item.”



Sir Paul decided to speak about the couple’s relationship after he and Miss Mills were photographed by a Sunday newspaper while walking in Regent’s Park, London.



JK Rowling, the multi-million-selling author of the Harry Potter books, unexpectedly changed the title of her fourth book.



Although it was not due to be published for months, Harry Potter and the Doomspell Tournament was already the biggest-selling title at the world’s largest bookstore because of phenomenal advance sales.



The book would eventually be published as Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.



It became the best-selling children’s book of the year.



Later that month, David Trimble narrowly beat off a challenge to his leadership of the Ulster Unionist Party.



Earlier that year, in January, GP Dr Harold Shipman was jailed for life for murdering 15 of his patients, making him Britain’s biggest convicted serial killer.



Also in 2000, British singer and songwriter Kirsty MacColl – famous for the Christmas hit Fairytale of New York – died.



US politician and businessman George W Bush was named Time Person of the Year in 2000.



Born this year was daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith.



The film American Beauty, starring Kevin Spacey, Mena Suvari and directed by Sam Mendes, won the BAFTA Best Film in 2000.



Sudoku was added to the dictionary as a new word.



And the nation was gripped to the box, watching the first series of reality TV show Big Brother.

The top 20 albums across the UK in 2000 were:



1. 1 – The Beatles



2. Sing When You’re Winning – Robbie Williams



3. The Marshall Mathers LP - Eminem



4. Coast to Coast – Westlife



5. Play – Moby



6. Born To Do It – Craig David



7. The Greatest Hits – Texas



8. Parachutes – Coldplay



9. Whitney: The Greatest Hits – Whitney Houston



10. Music – Madonna



11. White Ladder – David Gray



12. Ronan – Ronan Keating



13. Reload – Tom Jones



14. The Man Who – Travis



15. Rise – Gabrielle



16. In Blue – the Corrs



17. 7 – S Club 7



18. Supernatural – Santana



19. Oops! I Did It Again – Britney Spears



20. Come On Over – Shania Twain