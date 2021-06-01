Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Lytham

The crash happened at the mini roundabout near the Windmill in East Beach at around 10.35am, and led to emergency services rushing to the scene.

Fire crews, ambulances, police and the air ambulance responded with the helicopter seen touching down on Lytham Green.

The ambulance service said a woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, whilst another casualty has received treatment at the scene.

Emergency services including the air ambulance have responded to a crash in East Beach, Lytham today (Tuesday, June 1)

Fire crews from Lytham, St Annes and South Shore used cutting equipment to free the injured woman from one of two cars car involved in the crash.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 10.35am, two cars involved. A woman has been taken to hospital with suspected hip and pelvis injuries.

"Some road closures are in place between East Beach and Station Road and looks like fire and paramedics have attended also."

An ambulance spokesman added: "A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital suffering serious injuries. Another person received treatment at the scene."

The air ambulance landed on Lytham Green in response to the crash in East Beach at around 10.35am this morning (Tuesday, June 1)

A fire service spokesman said: "Three fire engines from Lytham, St Annes and South Shore were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles at the junction of East Beach Road and Station Road, Lytham.

"Firefighters used cutting equipment and worked with paramedics to release one casualty who was later taken to hospital."

The seafront road has also been closed in both directions from the junctions with St John's Street and Bannister Street whilst the emergency response unfolds.

There is currently very slow traffic in the area, including queues along the A584 Central Beach westbound from Lodge Lane to Dicconson Terrace.

Paramedics, fire crews and police work at the scene in East Beach, Lytham

Pictures from the scene show fire engines, ambulances, police and air ambulance medics working at the scene near Lytham Green.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.