Work gets under way on a new Fylde coast housing development

Work has begun on a new development which will see more than 80 houses built in Cleveleys.

Lovell Homes has broken ground at the development, off Warren Drive, called Woodlark Chase, which will see the construction of 86 two, three and four-bedroomed homes.



Of the 86 homes, 17 will be provided as ‘affordable housing’.



Lee Sale, regional managing director at Lovell Homes North West, said: “Starting work on a new development is always an exciting time for us and, having now broken ground on site, we can start the journey of providing much needed homes in Thornton Cleveleys.



“We are committed to working with the local community throughout our time on site. Our social value team will be working closely with existing and future residents to support and become embedded in the area as well as delivering homes with Style, Quality, and Value.”



The government-backed Help to Buy scheme, which has helped enable more than 230,000 purchase a new home, will be available.



Under the scheme, buyers can secure their home with a five per cent deposit and a 75 per cent mortgage. The remaining 20 per cent is then paid off as an equity loan, which remains interest-free for the first five years.