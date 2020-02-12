Work starts on Monday on latest area of St Annes town centre to be refurbished

Work is due to start on Monday on the latest phase of refurbishment for St Annes town centre.

The footpath and car park are to be given a fresh look on the north west side of Wood Street between Park Road and St Andrew’s Road South, both of which have been similarly upgraded in recent years.

The work by Fylde Council is predicted to take 12 weeks, although that is weather-dependent.

Along with repaving of the footways surrounding the car park, it will include the removal of existing trees, the planting of new trees and the introduction of several landscaped areas.

The loss of the existing trees, which the council describes as ‘over-mature’ has caused concern among some residents and traders, with Andrew Smith one who contacted the Express to say they are part of St Annes’ heritage and he sees no need for them to be felled.

But the council says the four trees due to be removed as part of the work and will be replaced with five Norway Maples ‘Emerald Green’ which are semi-mature and six metres high.

Wood Street car park will be closed throughout the on-site works.

Paul Drinnan, planning regeneration manager at Fylde said: “The scheme to enhance this part of Wood Street is part of the on-going long-term plan to enhance the look and quality of the overall environment of the town centre.

“The issue of the loss of the trees was very carefully considered and quite naturally it is accepted that their loss has led to concern from some residents.

“However, it will be noted that in previous schemes along Wood Street and Clifton Drive the existing trees were retained and supplemented by new ones.

“In the case of this section of Wood Street, the new trees can be planted to ensure their long-term growth through the use of special rooting systems. In the medium to long term the new trees will have a greater visual benefit and a far greater lifespan that the present trees.

“The overall aim of the project is to enhance the attractiveness along this part of Wood Street, offering a better setting for the important businesses located along its length.

“The present scheme was delivered some 25 years ago and is in need of significant enhancement.”