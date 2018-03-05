Work to start on Blackpool’s tramway extension...but there’s more road closures on the way

Council bosses have announced the long-awaited work is due to begin on Blackpool town centre’s tramway extension.

Alongside work on the Talbot Road tramway, a new series of road closures for spring and early summer will begin as work continues on town centre improvements.

The latest closures will take place between April 3 and the start of July in Blackpool.

Last November many town centre traders believed they had not been given enough warning about closures as work began with the shutting of the junction of Talbot Square and the Promenade as part of the preparation for a multi-million pound tram track extension.

A stretch of Dickson Road was closed for resurfacing and Harrowside and Squires Gate bridges were undergoing major repairs.

Traders, business owners and commuters complained they had been unable to prepare for the road closures, especially in the run-up to the busy Christmas trading period.

Arrangements were described as ‘a shambles’ by critics including council Tory leader Tony Williams.

As a result, the council introduced free and discount parking for shoppers over the festive period.

This time, however, the council has provided at least a month’s warning.

During the closures, access to Clifton Road will be opened on May 9.

Coun Fred Jackson, the council’s member responsible for highways, (pictured) said: “We continue to make excellent progress during each phase of the improvement works.

“We all want to make a more attractive place to live and work and these projects will help us to achieve it.

“They are already playing a vital role in attracting investment and job creation.

“Companies have commitment to developments such as hotels and entertainment venues.

“This is a real boost for our town and shows the confidence that businesses have in Blackpool’s future.”