Wrea Green pensioner distraught as thieves target his parent's grave in Freckleton

A Wrea Green pensioner has asked for help to find a sentimental pot that was stolen from his parent’s grave in Freckelton.

Richard Higham, of Beverley Close, has pleaded for the pot to be returned to Freckleton Parish Church after he realised it was stolen when he visited the grave of his mother and father on Sunday.

The black pot is described as very sentimental to Richard and his sister.

The 73-year-old says he was upset when he visited the grave to find it missing and just wants it to be returned.

Richard said: “It has been taken in the last month as I last visited the grave before I went on holiday.

“The pot has a good sentimental value to it for me and my sister.

“It has been on the grave for more than 16 years and I can’t believe someone would even think about stealing it.”

Richard says he hopes the pot can be returned.

Retired painter and decorator Richard believes it must be someone with good strength to have taken it.

He said: “It is very heavy and made of a concrete resin so I cant imagine many youngsters would be able to have lifted it and it would have been difficult for someone to have taken it on their own.”

He says he has tried to search for it Freckleton and has asked people to look out for it.

He said: “I think it was vandals that have done it as it would have no monetary value to it due to the writing on the side of it.

“I have tried looking in some places in Freckleton but I have had no luck.

“I have spoken to the police and the reverend of the church who has said she will tell her parishioners as well as the local school and parents.

The pot has been at the grave since Richard’s mum, Alice, passed away in 2002. His father John died in 1983.

The black pot cost £290 and has the messages “Great Nan and Granddad, miss you both, Karen, Linda & John xxx” and “In Loving Memory of Mum and Dad” on the sides.