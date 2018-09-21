You and me are not living in the same country

Royston Jones says we should replace the Tory government with a Labour government in order to secure housing for all.

Is he talking about the current Labour party - the one now supported by the communist party - the one supported by elements of the KKK and the BNP? Really?

Is this the same Labour that would continue to allow unlimited immigration and “free” movement into this country - thus putting even more pressure on our countryside and housing.

If I remember correctly, the UK is actually - in size - a small nation.

So “which” UK are you living in Mr Jones?

Not mine, that’s for sure.

Mr P Webberley

Warton