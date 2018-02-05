Your chance to help preserve Fylde’s sand dunes

Volunteers are invited to play their part in preserving Fylde’s sand dunes.

From Tuesday until Thursday, more than 1,000 discarded Christmas trees will be planted at St Annes, helping sustain the dunes and keep wind-blown sand at bay, in the latest phase of the Fylde Sand Dunes Project. That’s a partnership between Fylde and Blackpool Councils and Lancashire Wildlife Trust, funded by the Environment Agency.

Planting is between 10am and 3pm each day and volunteers are welcome, with meeting places St Annes’ North Beach car park, near the coastguard station, Tuesday and Wednesday and North Promenade car park, close to the pier, on Thursday.

Kate Owen of the Lancashire Wildlife Trust said: “Everyone is welcome.”