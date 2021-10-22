Alec Baldwin fatally shoots woman with prop gun on set of new film

Alec Baldwin was starring in a Western film when the fatal shooting incident happened (image: Getty Images)

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin fatally shot a woman on the set of a Western movie he was filming in the US state of New Mexico.

The 63-year-old misfired a prop gun during filming for the 19th Century western film Rust, killing a woman and leaving a man injured

Halyna Hutchins, the film’s director of photography, has been named as the woman who has died.

But how did Ms Hutchins’ death happen - and who was she?

Here’s what you need to know.

Alec Baldwin's spokesperson told AP news agency the incident involved the misfiring of a prop gun with blanks (image: Getty Images)

How did the shooting happen?

Alec Baldwin, star of films including Mission Impossible, The Departed and Glengarry Glen Ross, fatally shot Halyna Hutchins while starring in the title role of the film Rust.

The actor’s spokesperson told AP news agency the incident involved the misfiring of a prop gun with blanks.

Local police said the weapon had gone off during filming.

The force said deputies were dispatched to Bonanza Creek Ranch - a popular filming location - just before 2pm local time (8pm GMT) after receiving an emergency call about a shooting on set.

Ms Hutchins, 42, was taken to hospital but died of her injuries.

The film's director, Joel Souza, 48, was also injured in the incident and is said to be receiving emergency care.

Police are still investigating at the film set and no charges have been filed.

In a statement to the AFP news agency, a Santa Fe sheriff spokesman said Mr Baldwin had spoken with detectives.

A spokesperson said: "He came in voluntarily and he left the building after he finished his interviews.”

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen on Thursday outside the sheriff’s office in tears.

Halyna Hutchins was seen as a rising star in Hollywood (image: Getty Images)

Who was Halyna Hutchins?

Halyna Hutchins, who died in the incident involving Mr Baldwin, was a cinematographer.

According to Ms Hutchins’ personal website, she was originally from Ukraine and grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle.

She had studied international journalism at Kyiv National University and had previously worked as an investigative journalist on British documentary productions in Europe.

In 2015, Ms Hutchins graduated from the AFI conservatory - a Los Angeles film school - and had worked on dozens of film projects since.

Halyna was selected as one of American Cinematographer’s Rising Stars of 2019.

Her recent projects included 2020 feature film Archenemy, which was directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer and starred Joe Manganiello and Skylan Brooks.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Mortimer said he was “so sad” at losing Halyna and that he “was lucky to have known her and to have worked with her”.

In a statement, the International Cinematographer's Guild said Ms Hutchins' death was "devastating news" and "a terrible loss".

Guild president John Lindley and executive director Rebecca Rhine said: "The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event.”

What is ‘Rust’ about?

The movie Halyna Hutchins was filming with Alec Baldwin would have been her most major credit to date.

Set in the US in the 1880s, the film is about a 13 year-old boy who goes on the run with his estranged grandfather - Mr Baldwin - after he's sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.

Alongside Baldwin, the film’s other star is Vikings actor Travis Fimmel.