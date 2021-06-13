Christian Eriksen is stable and in hospital, says Danish FA

Christian Eriksen is 'stable' and in hospital, according to the Danish FA (Getty Images)

The Danish football federation has said Christian Eriksen is “stable” and he remains in hospital.

The former Tottenham playmaker collapsed on Saturday during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match with Finland in Copenhagen.

Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment on the pitch before he was taken to hospital.

In a statement on Twitter, the Danish FA said: “Latest news: This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates.

“His condition is stable and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination.”

The statement continued: “The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident.

“We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players, the Royal Families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc.