Harry Potter superfan sought to work their magic

Harry Potter cast members (from left) Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson (photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Harry Potter franchise of films was one of the most successful in movie history and now the search is on to find the number one Potter geek.

Curling up and watching Harry Potter films in the wintertime brings about a certain feeling of nostalgia, doesn’t it?

As the first film of the collection celebrates its 20th anniversary since gracing our screens in 2001, Matalan is offering the chance to hire a superfan to watch all the films to work how many spells have been cast throughout all eight films.

What a chance for a superfan to indulge their passion for the Harry Potter films.

As the cast is set to return to our screens in 2022, what a fabulous time for a giveaway.

What you’ll get:

• Harry Potter Experience Gift Tickets for up to four people

• Package of official Harry Potter merchandise

• 1 Night stay at Mercure London North Watford Hunton Park Hotel

• A £100 Matalan gift card