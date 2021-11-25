Richard Madeley taken to hospital after falling ill in I'm A Celebrity camp

TV presenter Richard Madeley was taken to hospital after falling ill in the I’m A Celebrity camp.

The I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! contestant, 65, was seen by an on-site medical team before being admitted to hospital as a precaution, ITV said.

Madeley, best-known for hosting This Morning alongside his wife Judy Finnigan, and more recently as a presenter on Good Morning Britain, is among the stars taking part in this year’s series at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Wednesday’s episode of the show saw him slide head first into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables during a trial called Castle Kitchen Nightmares.

The challenge saw the presenter hunt for 10 hidden stars in a room “full of castle critters” as rotten food was dumped on him from above.

‘The health and safety of our campmates is our priority’

On Thursday a tweet from the show stated: “News from Camp: Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team. He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 05.43am this morning, Thursday 25 November 2021, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital.”