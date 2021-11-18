Best Black Friday Gymshark deals - what to look out for in the British sportwear sale

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Love Gymshark kit, keen to pay less for it? Black Friday is going to make you very happy this year. We already know that the popular British activewear brand will be discounting many of its bestselling items, with prices reduced by up to 70%.

What is Black Friday?

You’ll likely know the providence of Black Friday was in the US, where it marked the beginning of the Christmas sales season. Since 2010, it has been as much an event in the UK, and is now the biggest event of the sales year.

And with promises of supply chain issues, this year in particular it may be savvy to grab bargains early if there’s a particular product you’re looking for.

What makes Gymshark so popular?

Founded in 2012 by two British university students, Gymshark started as a bodybuilding brand, offering protein and supplements. A few years later it ventured into apparel sales and went viral.

Its popularity can be pinned to its affordable price points, distinctive ‘Gymshark’ branding, bright colours and sweat-wicking fabric.

It’s also an excellent choice for plus-size gym wear. Gymshark’s sizes range from XS to XXL.

When does Gymshark’s Black Friday sale start in the UK 2021?

The Gymshark Black Friday sale will start at 7pm, Thursday November 18.

As per their website, selected lines will have up to 70% off. Gymshark has a reputation for offering huge discounts over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period, with double-figure discounts on their best-selling items. This year, their preview has shown that seamless T-shirts, tanks, loungewear, leggings, and zip joggers will all be included in the sale.

Here are the highlights from the preview of the sale - check back for up to the minute updates after the sale goes live at 7pm on Thursday November 18.

Gymshark Women’s Leggings will feature savings on Flex Low Rise (50% off), Flex High Waisted, Vital Seamless, and Energy Seamless (all 40% off)

Gymshark Bras will be discounted, with 70% off Adapt Ombre Seamless Sports Bra, 50% off the Flex Camo Crop Top and Adapt Camo Seamless Sports Bra, and 30% off the Fit Seamless Loose T-Shirt

Gymshark Women’s Shorts will be on sale: Adapt Ombre Seamless Shorts, and Flex Cycling Shorts, 70% off. Recess Shorts, 60% off, Adapt Ombre Seamless Shorts, 50% off

Gymshark Men’s T-shirts will have the following bargains: Arrival Tank and Arrival Tank both 30% off, while the Speed T-Shirt will have 50% off

Gymshark Men’s Loungewear is going to be discounted, Critical Pants and the GSLC Collegiate Hoodie 50% off, and Bold Pants and Power Zip Up Hoodie 30% off

Gymshark Accessories will also be discounted, with X Series Washbag and the X Series Duffle, 40% off

Best buys in the Black Friday Gymshark Sale

ADAPT OMBRE SEAMLESS SPORTS BRA - usually £35, £10.50 in sale ADAPT OMBRE SEAMLESS SPORTS BRA £10.50 With a racerback fit and removable padding, this popular sports bra fits beautifully. In a stylish ombre design. Buy now

FLEX LOW RISE LEGGINGS, USUALLY £5, £17.50 in sale FLEX LOW RISE LEGGINGS, USUALLY £5, £17.50 in sale £17.50 Low rise leggings, ideally for squatting, available in a number of colourways. With a sleek low rise fit, body contouring and a contrast elasticated waistband. Buy now

FLEX CYCLING SHORTS, USUALLY £35, £10.50 in sale FLEX CYCLING SHORTS, USUALLY £35, £10.50 in sale £10.50 These are brilliant for sweat-wicking, and for those with more generously-sized posteriors. High-waisted shorts made with seamless fabric and contouring shading. Buy now

SPEED T-SHIRT, USUALLY £25, £12.50 in sale SPEED T-SHIRT, USUALLY £25, £12.50 in sale £25.00 A regular fit running t-shirt, with heat and sweat-mapping technology. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now