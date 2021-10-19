Sainsbury’s Christmas food range is on sale now - here are the highlights

Sainsbury’s have announced their Christmas food menu

The Sainsbury’s Christmas food to order menu features everything you could possibly want to serve to your guests this season, including starters, mains, desserts and sides.

There’s lots of choice so you will easily be able to cater for both meat eating and vegetarian and vegan guests.

Let someone else take care of the cooking this December 25 so you can focus on what really matters - enjoying time with your loved ones and, of course, enjoying lots of delicious and decadent food.

The best thing about hosting the Christmas dinner, of course, is that you’ll be able to indulge in the leftovers the day after too, and with the range of tempting dishes on offer you’ll be really pleased about that.

Below are our top 14 picks of the extensive range of dishes that are available.

Order by midnight on December 16 for delivery on December 22, 23 and 24.

Taste the Difference Pork & Cranberry Wreath Taste the Difference Pork & Cranberry Wreath £6.50 This sausage roll centrepiece is sure to be the ‘star of the party’. It’s made with outdoor-bred pork sausage meat, seasoned with nutmeg, black pepper, sage and thyme and mixed with sweet cranberries, encased in a crisp butter-enriched puff pastry, topped with poppy seeds - all decorated with a show-stopping gold shimmer. It’s perfect to tear and share as part of your festive buffet, or would also be a tasty starter. Serves 8 people. Buy now

British free range bronze whole turkey British free range bronze whole turkey £ This is a fresh Class A turkey with giblets, excluding gizzard. The perfect centrepiece for your Christmas table, and sure to delight all your friends and family. If there’s too much for Christmas Day then this would also make ideal Boxing Day sandwiches. For every free range turkey sold, Sainsbury’s will donate 10p to the Woodland Trust and have already funded the planting of more than 3 million trees across the UK. Serves 8 to 10 people. Priced between £35 and £43.66, depending on size. Buy now

Dressed carvery lamb leg with jus Dressed carvery lamb leg with jus £20.00 This is a delicately spiced British carvery lamb leg with rosemary, with a rich ruby port and rosemary jus. It’s an ideal choice for meat lovers who would like a different meat as opposed to the traditional turkey, and it would also be a great dish to choose for those who are having a bigger gathering and want to offer multiple meats. Serves 6 people. Buy now

No turkey stuffed crown No turkey stuffed crown £5.75 Made especially for vegetarians so that they don’t have to miss out on what is so often classed as the ‘main event’ of Christmas dinner. This is a new dish created by Sainsbury’s for this year. It is a turkey flavoured mushroom and pea protein based crown, with a sage and onion stuffing centre, sprinkled with seasoning and topped with a vegan sage and onion melt. Serves 4 people. Buy now

Truffled cauliflower cheese pie Truffled cauliflower cheese pie £9.50 This delicious dish is also new from Sainsbury’s for Christmas 2021, and it shows how not all vegetarian mains have to be a meat substitute. This comforting pie brings together our favourite festive flavours, with cauliflower florets in a creamy truffle and Taw Valley Cheddar ​cheese sauce. It’s baked in buttery pastry, hand crimped and hand finished with cheese and parsley topped pastry holly leaves for a lovely seasonal touch. Serves 4 people. Buy now

Bucks Fizz Scottish smoked salmon Bucks Fizz Scottish smoked salmon £13.50 A fantastic starter that combines two of the most decadent Christmas flavours, but also one that won’t overwhelm the palette or fill you up too much before the main meal to come - rather whet your appetite. This dish offers generously carved slices of mildly smoked Scottish salmon, soaked in a prosecco and orange glaze with festive gold sparkle. Serves 6 people. Buy now

Luxury vegetable selection Luxury vegetable selection £17.00 For your Christmas meal, the vegetables are almost as important as what you have as your centrepiece. The perfect crispy roast potato can be the highlight of a meal, right? Add these luxury festive vegetables to complete your perfect meal. The selection includes goose fat roasted potatoes, honey and mustard roasting parsnips with butter, rich cauliflower cheese, braised red cabbage with redcurrant, apple and port and Brussels sprouts with chestnuts, maple smoked bacon and honey butter. There’s something in this selection that will please everyone. Serves 4 to 6 people. Buy now

Pig in blanket Christmas tree Pig in blanket Christmas tree £7.50 Pigs in blankets are a really important part of the Christmas meal for so many of us, and these are extra special. There has been concerns that their might be pigs in blanket shortages this year, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. This is a 1 metre long pig in blanket Christmas tree which is made using our TTD pork sausage. It’s then hand wrapped in Taste the Difference oak smoked streaky bacon and decorated with cranberry baubles and rosemary tinsel sprigs. This is sure to be a showstopper for your festive feast. It’s a great dish to present on the table as it looks great, and then guests can each cut off a portion of themselves. The outdoor bred pork in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA’s independently certified farm assurance scheme. Serves 6 people. Buy now

Vegan trimmings selection Vegan trimmings selection £5.50 Make sure nobody misses out this Christmas with these delicious vegan trimmings. There are vegan stuffing balls made with mushrooms, onion and sage and also vegan seasoned mushroom mini sausages wrapped in vegan rashers. They have been made with wheat gluten and coconut milk in a smoked paprika coating. It won’t be just your vegetarian and vegan guests who love these, that’s for sure. Serves 11 people. Buy now

Potato dauphinoise Potato dauphinoise £5.00 A deliciously saucy and cheesy dauphinoise is a great alternative to the traditional roast potato for your main festive meal, or can be a great treat on Christmas Eve or Boxing Day. These dauphinoise potatoes taste extra rich and creamy because they have been made with double cream and cheese. There’s also a little nutmeg added because it’s Christmas, of course. Serves 8 people. Buy now

Belgian chocolate & salted caramel star Belgian chocolate & salted caramel star £13.00 This delicious dessert tastes as impressive as it looks. It’s a Belgian chocolate mousse with a salted caramel centre on a base of chocolate coated biscuit balls, decorated with a white chocolate star and edible lustre. Each point of the star is one rich and wonderful portion you’ll want to savour. Serves 8 people. Buy now

Millionaires torte Millionaires torte £10.00 Its a cheesecake, but with added luxury ingredients because if you can’t go all out at Christmas when can you? There’s layers of baked Belgian chocolate and caramel cheesecake with pockets of salted caramel sauce on a chocolate biscuit crumb base, topped with Belgian chocolate ganache and decorated with gold flecks, gold lustred chocolate shavings and chocolate triangles. Suitable for vegetarians. Serves 10 people. Buy now

Lemon & passion fruit buche Lemon & passion fruit buche £10.00 Chocolate is great, but not everyone is a chocolate lover and sometimes you just want a bit of something different. This delicious fruity dessert is light and refreshing, but still packs a punch of intense flavour. It’s a Sicilian lemon and Belgian white chocolate mousse layered dessert with a centre of passion fruit and orange curd, sitting on a layer of plain sponge soaked in lemon syrup with a sachet of passionfruit and orange drizzle with edible glitter. Serves 9 people. Buy now