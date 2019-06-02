Alex Davies earns Lancashire recall after comeback in Blackpool

Alex Davies impressed on his Lancashire comeback in Blackpool to earn a place in the squad of 15 for the Specsavers County Championship clash with Leicestershire, starting at Liverpool today.

The wicketkeeper hit a half-century in Friday’s Second XI T20 double-header against Scotland A at Stanley Park.

Lancashire Seconds were due to face the Scots in limited overs friendlies over three successive days in Blackpool last week but the Wednesday and Thursday matches were hit by the weather.

Two games were staged on Friday and in the opener Davies scored 63 from 38 balls - his first action since breaking a thumb in April.

But the Red Rose closed three short of their target at 150-8 after Dylan Budge scored 88 from 52 balls for the Scots.

In the second game, Poulton’s Toby Lester took 3-35 from four overs as Scotland posted 177-5. Budge scored another half-century and opener Carson was the top scorer with 86.

In reply, former Lytham player Davies scored 21 from 13 delivers and Brooke Guest was top scorer with 43 but Lancashire were all out for 139.

This week’s Aigburth match is the first of two County Championship home fixtures Lancashire are taking to outgrounds this month, while Old Trafford stages Cricket World Cup fixtures.

Lancashire are unbeaten after four Second Division lead the table by 18 points from Derbyshire. Leicestershire have won only once to date.