Bernhard Langer creates history with Senior Open success at Royal Lytham and St Annes

Bernhard Langer continued his historic dominance of over-50s golf by winning The Senior Open Presented by Rolex for a record fourth time.

The German set a new benchmark for Senior Major Championship victories – with 10 – when he last won The Senior Open in 2017 at Royal Porthcawl.

With his win at Royal Lytham and St Annes he became the oldest Senior Open champion as he collected his 11th Senior Major and his 41st professional title since turning 50.

Despite heavy rainfall, which suspended play for over five-and-a-half hours on the final day and then returned for the final nine holes of the championship, Langer remained unfazed.

He produced a masterclass as he took control of the tournament with back-to-back birdies on the inward nine.

He ultimately carded a four under par 66 to turn a three-shot deficit into a two-shot victory from 2016 champion, Paul Broadhurst.

Europe’s only Senior Major will head to Sunningdale Golf Club near London, England when The Senior Open Presented by Rolex returns in 2020.