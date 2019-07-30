Bernhard Langer pays tribute to fans after making history at Royal Lytham and St Annes

Bernhard Langer celebrated taking his place in the history books after winning the Senior Open Presented by Rolex.

The German triumphed at Royal Lytham and St Annes on Sunday, shooting a final round 66 to win his fourth Senior Open.

It was also his 11th Senior Major title and his 41st professional title since turning 50 years of age.

His victory meant the 61-year-old also became the oldest Senior Open champion for good measure.

Having lifted the trophy, he paid tribute to the fans who turned out at Royal Lytham and St Annes despite the weekend’s wet weather.

“It’s always special to walk down 18 in a Major, but especially over here,” Langer said.

“The people are so knowledgeable about golf, and it’s tremendous how they even came out in these conditions and cheered us on in the rain.

“It feels very special, whether it’s The Open or The Senior Open, to walk down 18 is always a wonderful feeling.

“Now having won 11 Senior Majors, it means a great deal.

“Nobody has won more than nine if I’m correct, not even the great Jack Nicklaus or Gary Player or Tom Watson who retired from this championship today.

“There’s a lot of great players who have played this game and have played Majors, and I’ve been blessed to have won more than any of them.”

Langer had started the final round on two under, three behind the overnight leader, Paul Broadhurst.

However, his path to victory was set up by a flawless opening 14 holes despite heavy rainfall which had suspended play on the final day.

He birdied the second and fourth holes before further birdies at the seventh and ninth took him to the turn in 30 shots – four under par for the round.

Three consecutive pars followed before back-to-back birdies at the 13th and 14th took him to eight under par for the tournament and four shots clear.

However, he left the door slightly ajar for the chasing pack when dropping shots at two of the final four holes to finish six under par.

Nevertheless, he could not be caught as Broadhurst carded a one over par 71 to finish on four over for 72 holes.

South African Retief Goosen also shot a 66 to finish three under, seeing him tied for third place with American Tim Petrovic.