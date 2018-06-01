Blackpool CC showing signs of promise

New Blackpool arrival Matt Grindley believes there is more to come from him and the team as they prepare to host Leyland on Saturday.

Having made the switch up the coast from St Annes to Stanley Park, Grindley has settled in immediately with 20 wickets in their unbeaten start to the Northern Premier League season.

Four of those came last time out when they had a derby day tie at his former club.

Grindley said: “We have had a good start but even though we are unbeaten I think there is still more to come from us as a team.

“Everyone has stepped up at important times but I still think we can get better.

“I’ve picked up 20 wickets and I feel I have settled in quite quickly, I’ve had to get used to a new wicket but I have done alright.”

Next up is Leyland, a side that have stormed to victories in their last two trips to Stanley Park.

Grindley may not have been part of Blackpool’s beaten side but says his new team-mates want to make amends for those losses.

He said: “The lads have mentioned that Leyland seem to turn up when they come to Blackpool.

“They have not had a great start but they had a good result against Fleetwood last weekend. It will be a good challenge.”

Ties are usually rare in the Northern Premier League but Blackpool have already picked up two this term.

And Grindley was pleased there was no animosity on his return to St Annes as he tipped them to be up at the top with the title challengers at the end of the season.

And he believes there are similarities in the make up of both undefeated teams.

He said: “It was good to go back and a really good game.

“You don’t see many tied games but we’ve had two so far this season!

“We are both undefeated so a tie was a nice result for both.

“It was good to go there and get rid of any potential animosity.

“I didn’t leave on bad terms and it was good to be back, I played there for a lot of years and have good memories.

“St Annes have brought in a lot of new faces but they are very similar to us.

“They have a lot of lads chipping in like us. I expect them to be up there at the end of the season.”