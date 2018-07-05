Clubs chasing striker Rowe must offer far more says AFC Fylde boss Challinor

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor confirmed there has been interest in Danny Rowe but says he expects the club’s star striker to be leading the line when they kick-off the National League season at home to Bromley.

Rowe, 28, netted 28 times in all competitions for Fylde last term as they just missed out on another promotion, losing in the play-offs to Boreham Wood.

That form has piqued the interest of a number of clubs this summer, but for Challinor the figures being mentioned by one unnamed club do not meet his valuation of a player he would find very difficult to replace.

And Challinor is confident the hitman will be in his starting line-up for the August 4 opener.

Challinor told The Gazette: “Of course there has been interest but they are miles away in terms of offers.

“I think they are not showing they want him enough.

“He is pivotal to us in what we do and we recruit players who can work around him.

“I would not say it would be impossible to replace him but it would be very hard to do so.

“But I don’t see anything happening. Right now I am preparing to start the season with him.”

Those preparations currently see Challinor and co. in Scotland on a training camp.

Eight triallists are with them but the manager says Fylde will only recruit players who will enhance and improve the squad.

Challinor, who lost captain Sam Finley to League One Accrington Stanley last week, says many of the best players in the National League are making the leap into the EFL and Scottish Premier League or are waiting for such an opportunity before considering non-league clubs.

And for Challinor that means this could be a summer in which recruitment is done later than normal.

He added: “Lots of the best players from our division last year are making the step up to the EFL or Scotland.

“For us it is about getting the right players rather than diving in too early, then finding that all of a sudden really good players become available who are from the Football League or have been on trial in the League.

“We have players on trial with us this week and we will see how they do.

“This week is about fitness and bonding but also about looking at players and seeing how they perform.

“We just want to bring in players who will make us better.”

