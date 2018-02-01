Cricket season starts early for Blackpool and Fylde girls

Thoughts of summer brighten up these chilly days and an indoor cricket event at Blackpool Sports Centre in Stanley Park gave girls from Carr Hill, St Mary’s and South Shore Academy a warm glow.

The ‘Girls’ Chance to Compete’ event for under-15s was run by Danny Gilbert of the Lancashire Cricket Foundation as an opportunity for girls to play the summer game.

The opening match saw Carr Hill score 45 runs from their eight overs and St Mary’s reply with 36 to lose by nine runs.

In game two, a South Shore side younger than most of their opponents scored an impressive 80 runs against St Mary’s.

However, some destructive batting enabled St Mary’s to reach 93 and win by 13 runs.

In the third game, South Shore opted to bat first against Carr Hill and scored 52 runs from their eight overs.

This would turn out to be ample runs in the bag as they then bowled Carr Hill out for 36.

As South Shore Academy were guesting in this competition, they decided to let Carr Hill and St Mary’s have a two-over play-off to determine an overall winner.

St Mary’s batted first and made 11 runs from their 12 deliveries, Carr Hill reaching their target with two balls remaining.

It means Carr Hill were the winners and progress to the Lancashire NE/NW regional finals in March.