Action all the way in Lytham Disability Football Tournament as Inter St Annes do Fylde coast proud

The 11th Lytham Disability Football Tournament was staged at the YMCA club and was as keenly contested as ever.

Some 29 teams from England, Scotland, Wales and, for the first time, Ireland descended on the Seafield Road venue for the action-packed tournament.

There were five separate competitions, with the teams split into different groups based on ability.

Round-robin games in the morning were followed by knockout ties in the afternoon.

It was a great day for the teams from Wrexham, whose A team won the group one final, while their C team beat Bradford City C on penalties to win group two and the Welsh club’s B team triumphed in group C.

The other two groups produced all-English finals as Danby Rovers A defeated City Knights A in group four and Bradford City A overcame South Tyneside A in group five.

The Fylde coast was represented by Inter St Annes, whose A team lost to eventual winners Wrexham in the group A semi-finals, while the B team lost on penalties to Irish club Glentoran in the group two quarter-finals.

Organiser Luca Lanzani ensures that every competing team receives a trophy and every player gets a medal.

All the cups and trophies are restored and recycled and Luca is always on the lookout for silverware he can use.

Main tournament sponsor McDonald’s delivered free drinks and fruit bags throughout the competition.

Luca also wishes to thank Lytham Round Table, The Richard J Wilson Sports Foundation and Peter S Corkhill for their donations.

He told The Gazette: “The tournament was an extraordinary success, with most of the teams already booking for 2020.”

The organisation of next year’s event is already under way and Luca hopes to add a continental flavour with teams from Austria, Germany and his homeland of Italy.

Luca added: “I will collect old cups and trophies, regardless the sport. This will help a lot and of course any sponsorships or donations are welcome.”

Luca can be contacted on 07917 735528