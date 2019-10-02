AFC Fylde 0 Barnet 4: Coasters’ boss Dave Challinor ‘shellshocked’ by heavy defeat

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor was stunned after watching his side beaten 4-0 by Barnet in midweek.

Having lost at Notts County last weekend, the Coasters suffered back-to-back defeats as Barnet were easy winners.

It left them 18th in the table, seven points adrift of the play-offs but only two clear of the relegation places.

Challinor said afterwards: “Pretty shellshocked; I have to be honest and say I didn’t see that coming.

“Visually, you could see confidence ooze out of the players and the disappointing thing for me was we showed no character or guts or pride to salvage anything from the game in terms of positives.

“That’s a worrying sign but it will tell me an awful lot about what we’ve got in the dressing room.”

The manner of the goals the Coasters conceded did not help Challinor’s mood as, yet again, they were undone by set pieces.

He said: “The goals are horrific, absolutely horrific.

“Football is played in both penalty areas and both areas are absolutely killing us.

“We aren’t getting in there attacking the ball well enough at the attacking end.

“We’ve had chances and the goals are absolutely horrific – and individuals have to take responsibility for that.

“It’s no good beating the players up; we have to get over it and get over it quickly.

“We’ve got to get back to basics, show some guts, determination, pride, simplify what we’re doing and show some resilience.”