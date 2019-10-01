AFC Fylde 0 Barnet 4: Dave Challinor’s players suffer an emphatic home defeat

AFC Fylde succumbed to a heavy defeat as they were beaten 4-0 by Barnet at Mill Farm on Tuesday evening.

The game started much the way of many recent Coasters league games with them falling behind early on.

Once again, it was a set-piece that was their undoing.

This time, a flat corner wasn’t dealt with and the ball was thundered home by defender Ricardo Santos in the 10th minute.

Usually, this had been a wake-up call for Fylde, but in this instance, most of the subsequent play was dictated by the visitors.

The Coasters did buck their ideas up, though, and were close to equalising when Dan Bradley’s effort from 18 yards was just tipped wide by Scott Loach.

Soon after, Fylde had the ball cleared off the line and away to safety as Danny Rowe fired a loose corner goalwards.

Nick Haughton looked his lively self, while Jordan Williams was a threat running in behind, but they couldn’t make it tell in the first half.

The visitors looked the more likely to notch a second before the break, with Jack Taylor striking a free-kick off the bar before Ephron Mason-Clark forced Dan Lavercombe into a smart stop.

The signs after the interval looked good for the Coasters as Rowe saw a long-distance effort just clawed beyond the post by Loach, before the corner was close to being forced in.

However this positivity didn’t last long and, once again, it was a set-piece which was the undoing of the Fylde defence on 51 minutes.

After Kyle Jameson had bought down Josh Walker, Harry Walker stepped up to float the ball into the box.

Simeon Akinola met it, steering home his sixth of the season with a placed header.

It looked as though Fylde had clawed one back shortly after as Danny Philliskirk headed back across goal for Neill Byrne to head in – but it was flagged offside.

Things continued to get worse for Fylde, and on 56 minutes, Josh Walker – who had been lively all game – was found in the box and made no mistake in dispatching the ball past Lavercombe.

The Coasters’ defensive woes continued and Barnet soon had a fourth as Mauro Vilhete ran unchecked into the box before firing in from an acute angle.

It was a night to forget for Fylde, who had recorded back-to-back home wins prior to this game – but finished the night seven points adrift of the play-offs.

AFC Fylde: Lavercombe, Duxbury, Jameson, Byrne, Forbes, Philliskirk (Whitmore 60), Bradley, Croasdale, Williams, Rowe, Haughton (Craigen 67). Subs not used: Montgomery, Ngwatala, Yeates.

Barnet: Loach, Alexander, Reynolds, Santos, J Taylor, Akinola, H Taylor, Vilhete (Tutonda 80), Walker (Pavey 72), Sweeney, Mason-Clark (Fonguck 75). Subs not used: Matrevics, Rowan.