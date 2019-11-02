AFC Fylde 0 Dover Athletic 0: Honours even in Jim Bentley’s first home game as Coasters boss

Jim Bentley had to make do with a point in his first game at Mill Farm, as AFC Fylde and Dover Athletic played out a goalless draw.

The Coasters started brightly and could have had an early lead as Danny Rowe’s header looped just beyond the post.

After a Rowe free-kick that was well held by keeper Yusuf Mersin, AFC Fylde had an opportunity handed to them which could have been decisive.

A defensive blunder offered Jordan Williams the chance to break the deadlock after a mistake in the Dover defence.

Fylde’s top scorer was one-on-one with Mersin, and although he had plenty of time to pick his spot, he went for the near post and saw his effort denied.

The second half was a similar affair, with Matty Kosylo opening up space before seeing his left-footed effort hit the side netting.

Shortly afterwards, the Coasters thought they had taken the lead when a deep cross to Rowe was played into the path of Ryan Croasdale, who was unable to bundle it over the line.

This was a wake-up call for the visitors, who produced their best chance of the game through striker Inih Effiong.

After being found in space, Effiong fired a powerful effort which looked destined for the top right-hand corner, only to be denied in wonderful style by James Montgomery.

The visitors continued to look for a goal on the break through the menacing Effiong, while the Coasters hoped that Rowe would come up with some magic.

After striking a free-kick into the wall, Rowe was played through by Luke Burke, but he got his lobbed effort wrong, sending it over the bar.

AFC Fylde: Montgomery, Burke, Byrne, Whitmore, Taylor (Jameson 87), Philliskirk, Croasdale (Bradley 71), Williams, Haughton (Yeates 66), Kosylo, Rowe. Subs not used: Forbes, Hornby.

Dover Athletic: Mersin, Passley, Doe, Gobern, Simpson, Rooney, Woods, Munns (Jeffrey 84), Reason, Rigg, Effiong. Subs not used: Worgan, Cumberbatch, Ratti, Sotiriou.

Referee: Joseph Johnson.

Attendance: 1,185.